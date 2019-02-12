TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital will host two Christmas tree lighting events this season.

Kick off the holiday season Monday night starting at 5:30 p.m. with festive fun for the whole family at St. Vincent. Activities will include:

Central Catholic High School Glee Club singing Christmas carols

Viewing of the center's new, outdoor nativity scene

Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies

Everyone is invited to attend this holiday event. Snacks will be provided in Conference Room 1 of the main hospital, 2213 Cherry St. The tree lighting will take place outside of the main hospital entrance, in the center of the circle drive. Parking is available on the Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center campus.

Next week, Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital will have its tree lighting events starting at 5:30 p.m. You can take part in a hot chocolate bar and a visit from balloon artist Eli.

Mercy is also collecting donations for Hannah's Socks to help those affected by homelessness, poverty and domestic abuse in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Children's sizes are needed the most. The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. and events will continue through 7:30 p.m.

