Meijer Pavilion features 300-degree views and local bands during the Solheim Cup

In addition, the title sponsor pavilion offers several other perks to fans for the 2021 Solheim Cup being held at Inverness from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Excitement is growing surrounding this summer's 2021 Solheim Cup and now we're getting more information on what fans can experience out at the Inverness Club from Aug. 31-Sept. 6. You can watch the competition with panoramic views and jam out to your favorite local bands at the Meijer Pavilion.

The Meijer Pavilion will offer fans a 300-degree view of the 2021 Solheim Cup, which will pit the 12 best American female golfers against their European counterparts. The structure will provide upgraded ticketholders with spectacular views of competition across six holes on the famed Inverness layout. The Pavilion features both open-air seating and a climate-controlled area, with upgraded food and beverage options available for purchase.

Additionally, the Meijer Pavilion will host local Toledo bands on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Solheim Cup week. These bands will play during Solheim Cup practice rounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., making the Pavilion the perfect spot for fans to get pumped up for the competition.

“Meijer is committed to the communities we serve and has spent the past several years bringing a premier family event to the attendees of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “After a year of challenges and uncertainty, we’re partnering to bring this unique fan experience to the Solheim Cup.”