Outdoor 'pod' concert announced at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

Concert-goers will be able to sit outside within circles drawn on the parking lot to ensure social distancing

FINDLAY, Ohio — The live theater industry is one of the hardest hit in the country during the coronavirus, but one local theater has found a way to bring bands and concert goers together safely.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was completely closed from March until Aug. 25.

After reopening they've only been allowed to seat 15% of their capacity.

After hosting a drive-in concert in August, where the bands performed indoors and projected onto an outdoor screen, executive director Heather Clow said they are now ready to finally host a proper concert again.

On Oct. 9th, the local band The Athen Ry will perform at an outdoor, POD concert.

There will be 100 circles drawn on the MCPA parking lot that will be able to fit up to four concert goers in each.

Though not the complete return to concert form, Heather said experiencing live music in person is something a lot of people are missing.

"There's something about being in front of live music, and the feeling. And you're not going to be in a car, you'll be in a circle and can feel the energy from the other people even though you're not sitting right next to them. And I think people are really missing that during this pandemic," said Clow.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is also planning for more events for the rest of the calendar year, both outside and inside with limited seating capacity.