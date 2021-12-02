McKiddy Cakes' confections are elegant, yet homey

Although the home baker got her start as a hobbyist, Jessica McKiddy's cakes are anything but amateur.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Those who don't have the time - or the skills - to bake themselves can find the warmth of a homemade treat at McKiddy Cakes, Ltd.

The attention to detail is apparent, while her baked goods maintain all the charm of a family's generational recipe. That isn't to say the bakery is dated, however. In fact, McKiddy seems keen to keep up with current trends.

Hot cocoa bombs have blasted Facebook and Instagram feeds during the colder months, and McKiddy didn't hesitate to take on the challenge. These confections are so beautifully ornate, that it seems a shame to melt them into oblivion. Although, after taking a sip of that rich cocoa, you will likely soon recover.

For the upcoming Valentine's holiday, McKiddy has crafted heart-shaped bombs, complete with chocolate-dipped spoons and a mug big enough for two.

A more practical hot cocoa bomb also comes packed nicely in an all-encompassing Valentine's Day box. In the box comes a stunning heart-shaped cake, covered in a chocolate ganache. It is a perfect treat to share, or even just for one if you are choosing to celebrate yourself this year - as you rightly should.

If you plan to celebrate with a group of friends, a bouquet of cake pops is the perfect gift for girls. They come in packages of six or 12, all placed in an adorable heart-covered glass, giving off hip vintage vibes.

If you would like to surprise someone with a gift at their door or simply don't feel like heading out the door, McKiddy Cakes does deliver.

You can contact them at 419-250-0788. The shop is located at 6904 Oakshade Rd. in Sylvania.

To look at the bakery's regular offerings, click here.