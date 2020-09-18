Maumee Bay Brewing Co. to host annual Oktoberfest Sept. 20

The entire event will be completely outside and will be within the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you’re looking for some ways to kick-off the fall season, look no further than the Maumee Bay Brewing Company this Sunday.

Obviously the coronavirus pandemic has managed to get in the way of a lot of things, but that's stopping the brewing company from its annual Oktoberfest Sept. 21.

From noon until 8 p.m., a large section of Ottawa and Broadway Streets will be blocked off from the corner of the property until the high-level bridge to guests plenty of space to feel safe and enjoy themselves.

The entire event will be completely outside and will be within the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“We’re gonna have the street blocked off lots of tables, German dinner, we’ve got tw0 live bands, Cindy Lou and the Red Hot Royals and Polka Floyd. Then we also have a Bavarian dance club doing some German dances and games that they would normally do at the German American Festival," said the company's general manager, Danielle Perkins.

Along with the company’s popular seasonal beers, there will be six exclusive beers on tap for the event.

“We’re also gonna have root beer on tap that we make for the kids. A couple of seasonal beers obviously, our Oktoberfest, our glasshopper the real popular ones that we sell all the time. Then we got a couple of specials that we’ve created just for this event coming out on the beer truck as well," Perkins said.

But if you cant make it this weekend, there’s always some entertainment brewing at the company weekly.

“Since the quarantine time we’ve added live music three nights a week at our warehouse. So Wednesday, Thursday, Friday night we have live music here."

According to our First Alert Weather forecast Sunday be will full of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s which makes it the perfect setting to go-419.