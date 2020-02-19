TOLEDO, Ohio —

Toledo Spirits Company is hosting an event in celebration of Mardi Gras. Bellwether Bon Temps is a weekend-long, Mardi Gras-themed event that will feature all the food, drinks, music and entertainment that make New Orleans the ultimate party destination.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 23 and pick up again for the last day of celebrations on Tuesday, Feb. 25. New Orleans-inspired and tourist-favorite drinks like French 75s, Absinthe Frappes and Hurricanes will be served at the event.

Explore the sounds of New Orleans on Friday February 21st, or listen to some Jazz on Sunday February 23rd.

A prix fixe creole menu will be available on Tuesday prepared by Mikhala Bagot from Island Soul for $35 with tickets available for purchase here.

One thing's for sure: there’s no excuse not to celebrate Mardi Gras this year. Whichever day you choose to attend the event, remember to let the good times roll!

For more information visit here.

RELATED: Dressed up, ready for fun: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

RELATED: Distillery says 'You will drink better in Toledo"