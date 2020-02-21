TOLEDO, Ohio —

The Attic on Adams is hosting Mardi Bras, a donation event on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. This event is for all ages, and people are encouraged to bring hygiene items, new bras and underwear, socks, and toiletries. Donations will be given to YWCA of Northwest Ohio. Cash donations are also accepted.

As a show of gratitude, The Attic on Adams will celebrate with a Mardi Gras-inspired party featuring complimentary appetizers, New Orleans drink specials, and door prizes. A kid’s craft table will also be provided.

General manager of the Attic on Adams, Amelia Jarret, says it’s “a fun way to celebrate Mardi Gras but to be giving back” to the community. She will also be making vegan jambalaya for the event.

This isn’t the first time the Attic on Adams has celebrated women; they’ve been hosting this event since 2018.

Kerri DeShetler and Joanna and Eric Bopp-Yarnell started hosting this event in 2016 after Joanna found an article describing a similar event online.

DeShelter says they were “looking to enrich the lives of people living at the YWCA by providing comfortable and new undergarments and hygiene products … [and] look forward to bringing the community together in the spirit of giving, tradition, and fun.”

For more information call 419-243-5350 or visit theatticonadams.com