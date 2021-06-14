Performers heading back to the stage at Findlay's Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

After a nearly 18-month hiatus, in-person shows are set to return to the MCPA on September 18.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The show must go on! As COVID-19 safety measures begin to roll back, the limelight in Findlay is warming up.

After pandemic-related public health orders were lifted in Ohio on June 2, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was cleared to host full capacity crowds of 969 patrons.

However, it will take a few months to plan and bring in performing acts.

The MCPA announced that its full, on-stage series of shows, concerts, and community performances will begin on September 18, with the "Official Blues Brothers Revue," a show that was canceled in 2020.

MCPA Executive Director Heather Clow said she's thankful for the generous and understanding Findlay community that helped the center stay open.

"We got creative. So, we did some virtual programming, we've been doing some programming out in our lot, we have (outdoor) summer shows this summer and we had them last summer as well," she said.

Those outdoor summer shows will now remain a staple for the foreseeable future.

Once patrons begin filling the seats again in September, the center will also stick with another change originally put in place because of the pandemic.

"We're actually not going to have printed programs going forward. It's a big money-saver and people can get them on their phones, or you know, we will have some of them around, but I think that's something that is going to stick around," Clow said.

Through the rest of the week, online pre-sale tickets will be available for MCPA donors. Then on Friday, they will be made available for general admission.