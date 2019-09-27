TOLEDO, Ohio — You can show off your crafty side and decorate your home at the same time with the Toledo Museum of Art's glass workshops.

To get into the fall spirit, the museum is offering glass pumpkin workshops through October. You'll work with an instructor from start to finish, creating your very own orange gourd.

Instructor and artist Tess Healy says the most difficult part of the process is managing the glass on the end of your rod.

"Glass always acts a little funny. When it's hot, it does its own thing, so keeping control of that can be the hardest step," she said.

The hour-long pumpkin workshops are on Fridays at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 4 p.m. throughout October.

You'll pay $30 as a member or $40 as a nonmember of the museum.

If pumpkins are not your style, the museum offers eight other items to choose from in their "Pick Your Project" workshops. Visitors can choose from an apple, mushroom, flower, doughnut, fortune cookie, ornament or paperweight.

No glass item will end up looking exactly the same as the one before, and for Healy, that's part of the experience.

"The ending is most fun. You get to see all the unique pieces everybody makes," she said.

These "Pick You Project" workshops are slightly pricier at $42 for museum members and $52 for nonmembers. They'll happen most Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8 and Sunday afternoons from 3-4:30 p.m.

Adults and children 14 years and older with an adult are eligible to participate.

Check the museum website here to see when each glass project workshop is scheduled.