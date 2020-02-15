ELMORE, Ohio — Warm up in Elmore this weekend with free helpings of the ultimate comfort food: macaroni and cheese!

This marks the first mac and cheese stroll. The event is geared toward getting more people in Elmore's downtown, as business owners prepare for the bridge into town to close. And, what better way to get people excited than by giving away plates of pasta?

This Saturday, anyone can stroll into participating "stroll stops" for a free taste of each organization's mac and cheese creation!

You'll know which businesses are a "stroll stop" because they'll have a poster in the window. And, make sure to keep your eyes peeled; some businesses will have mac and cheese samples from other organizations that don't have a Rice Street location.

If you find one you really love, you can cast a vote to crown them the best mac and cheese stop in Elmore — which is a pretty hefty title.

The free event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until food runs out.

