Health meets indulgence at Local Roots Juice Co.

'Good for you' doesn't mean boring at this Perrysburg eatery.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You don't have to sacrifice the sweet stuff to stay in control of your health - not at Local Roots Juice Co. anyway.

The small shop sits on Elm Street in Perrysburg's downtown, and has been there for the past three years.

While "juice" is in the name, that's not the only thing Local Roots has to offer. Although, even that would be enough.

The cold-pressed juices are more than just a way to wash down your meal; they are an experience of their own. The shop offers them in reusable glass bottles individually or as part of a variety box, for a carefully crafted "cleanse."

But, if you are searching for a bit more substance, the smoothie bowls are tough to beat. The key to a perfect bowl lies in the toppings, and you can curate your own to fit your particular tastes. Although, there are some pre-made options if you aren't the creative type. For instance, the Autumn Acai Bowl comes topped with fall spices, gluten-free granola, dried cherries, pecans, banana, local honey, almond butter and cinnamon - it's like getting hit with a cool autumn breeze.

However, if you prefer your smoothies without all the fuss, you can do that too. There's a long list of classic options to satisfy that craving.

Breakfast is the name of the game when it comes to the eatery's small bites. Millennials can snag their avocado toast - although, it's there for anyone to try (trust me, it's worth it). Or if you are looking for a classic morning meal, you can try some creamy overnight oats, which you can, again, customize to your liking. The pumpkin cranberry option tastes like a homemade slice of pie.

For a look at the complete menu, click here.