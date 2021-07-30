Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This is the perfect weekend to get out and explore. All you need to do is decide where to Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can get a new leash on life, frolic with the family, or take a summer stroll. You can do all that and more when you Go 419! Check out this list of 11 great things to do near you.

FRIDAY

New Leash on Life | Catawba Island Club | 6 p.m.

Kick your weekend off with a new leash on life! Head out to the Catawba Island Club for this amazing night, all to support the doggos. The 9th annual New Leash on Life event is being held to support the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary and will include a great dinner, raffles and silent auctions, plus entertainment by Island Song.

A general admission ticket is $40. VIP admission is $100 and includes a complimentary cocktail and hors d'oeuvre reception from 5-6 p.m., a private preview of all the auction items, raffles and first choice of seating.

To get your tickets, contact DeeDee Kramer at 440-724-8371.

Monroe County Fair Fireworks | Monroe County Fair | 9 p.m.

End Friday night with a bang in Monroe at the county fairgrounds. This week is the kick-off to the Monroe County Fair and Friday night you can enjoy a fireworks show. It's the 74th year of the fair and this show is how you can celebrate!

The show starts at dusk and parking will be located in the parking lot east of the fairgrounds off of M-50, and south of the fairgrounds off South Raisinville Road - just follow the signs.

SATURDAY

Grand Opening of the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground | Rotary Community Park | 10 a.m.

Every child wants to get out and play! This Saturday in Perrysburg at Rotary Community Park is the grand opening of the first inclusive playground in the area. Join in on the celebration! The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be right at 10 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the playground will open for what it's there for, to PLAY.

2021 Downtown Tiffin Summer Stroll | Downtown Tiffin | 10 a.m.

Enjoy a summery Saturday with a stroll through downtown Tiffin. Head downtown for this summertime tradition and collect some summer-themed treats from the 25 participating businesses. This is your chance to get some cool stuff and explore Tiffin.

You do need to purchase tickets for the stroll and they are $25. You can get yours and see all the businesses participating here.

Family Frolic | Pearson Metropark | 10 a.m.

Take the kids out this weekend for a family frolic at Pearson Metropark. Have an outdoor adventure in the 419 with the whole family, with this child-centered exploration and let their curiosity lead the way! This month's you can barn swallows take flight from their mud nests and then build your own nest!

Make sure you dress for the weather and to get messy! It's $3 for this family frolic and you will need to reserve your spot, and you can do that right over here.

Seasons of the Marsh | Manhattan Marsh | 2-3:30 p.m.

After a busy week staring at screens, the weekend is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the Metroparks. At Manhattan Marsh, you can experience all of its unique beauty on this guided walk. Get a chance to see what flowers are in bloom and learn.

This walk will take place rain or shine, so make sure you dress for the weather! This program is $3 and you do need to pre-register, and you can do that right over here.

Adams Street Block Party | Adams Street | 2 p.m.

Are you ready to party in one of the best neighborhoods in Toledo? Adams Street is where its at on Saturday! Head down to Adams for a good time and check out all the great local businesses for some great offers and fun. Due to recent circumstances the theme will be the End of Prohibition! There will be food trucks, live music, drink specials, a water balloon fight, a dunk tank and more.

A $5 wristband gets you access to drink in the Adams Street ORA.

Palooza in the Park | Central Park, Northwood | 4:45 p.m.-10 p.m.

The weekend is something to celebrate and you can do that over in Northwood at the annual Palooza in the Park! The party takes place at Central Park and features live music from North of Nashville & DJ Kasey. There will be a bunch of fun activities including a cornhole tournament. There will be food trucks and plenty of great beer and seltzer.

The city of Northwood is also honoring Ken James for his 35+ years of community service.

Family Movie Night | Promenade Park | 5 p.m.

So much fun happens downtown at Promenade Park and Saturday night is another family movie night, so you can enjoy while under the stars. The fun begins at 5 p.m. with the kids being able to meet some of their favorite characters such as Spider-man, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow. This week's movie is "Cars" and it starts at 7 p.m. Forgot to cook dinner? Don't worry there will be plenty of food trucks there to kick those hunger pangs!

This event is totally FREE so just come hang out with this whole family.





SUNDAY

Sunday Markets | Toledo Farmers Market | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy everything you love about the Toledo Farmers Market, just on Sunday. Start your week off with a relaxing stroll around the farmers market and browse all the great produce, flowers and everything else the market has to offer.

2021 NWO Rib-off | Lucas County Fairgrounds | Noon