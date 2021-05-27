LIST: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and there's no shortage of local events. Check out this list so you can make the most out of the extra weekend day when you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the holiday coming up, that just means an extra day to have fun in the 419. You can kick off the summer at the Toledo Zoo, check out the collection of sculptures at the museum, and celebrate an annual tradition in Port Clinton. Keep reading for some Go 419 ideas.

THURSDAY

Clay's Culinary 1st Annual Food Truck Fest and Competition | Clay High School | 12:30-3 p.m.

Who doesn't love food truck season? Well, Thursday come satisfy your cravings and support Clay High School. Clay is hosting their first annual food truck competition, so you come feast on some tasty eats and vote for your favorite. The Culinary Arts students are divided into four teams and are competing for the top spot!

Walleye Festival - 40th Anniversary | Port Clinton Waterworks Park | All Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and you can soak up some sunshine up in Port Clinton for the annual Walleye Festival. All weekend long come out to experience a bunch of fun activities, a parade, carnival rides, live music, a kids fishing derby, a 5k, and MORE. Also, come out to enjoy some great food and drinks and local vendors.

Outdoor Beginning Mindfulness workshop | William Henry Harrison | 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Need to de-stress a little before the weekend fully begins? Maybe take a little time out for yourself with a little mindful meditation. Thursday night in Pemberville take a beginning mindfulness workshop to do just that. This workshop includes a waking portion and seated mindful practice.

This is FREE and you can register here.

FRIDAY

Noon Tunes | Wildwood Metropark | NOON - 1 p.m.

Kick your weekend off with some local music in one of our Metroparks. Every Friday at the Manor House Gazebo you can enjoy some noon tunes, all for FREE and no reservation.

This Friday you can tune into some tunes by Tim Oehlers.

SATURDAY

Summer Kick-off at the Toledo Zoo | Toledo Zoo | All Weekend

Summer is starting to warm-up and a must-do is visit the Toledo Zoo! They are kicking off summer with a weekend full of fun! They have a HUGE list of weekend happenings, including animal activities, meet and greets from Laurel's Princess Parties, musical performances, and more.

Get your summer started at a Toledo staple, get the full listing of everything they have planned for the kick-off here.

32nd Annual Flower Day Weekend | Toledo Farmers' Market | 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

A Toledo tradition is blooming this weekend at the farmers market. Get ready for a weekend filled with beauty and local goods. Saturday and Monday will be market days, bringing you various produce, baked good, cheese, artisan candles, jewelry, and of course flowers. Sunday is Flower Day and will be packed with the best flowers and plants.

Kayaking 101 | Blue Creek Metropark | 10 a.m.

Have you always wanted to try kayaking but not sure how to get started? Learn the basics this weekend at Blue Creek Metropark. This one-hour workshop will give you all the tools to get paddling yourself!

Remember to wear your mask and dress to get wet. This workshop is $12 and you can sign-up over here.

Family Frolics: Box Turtle Buffet | Wildwood Metropark | 10 a.m.

Hey families, if you're looking to nurture your child's curiosity about nature, then look no further than one of the 419's Metroparks to do just that. Each month at Wildwood, they host an outdoor adventure for families and this month you can experience what it is like to be a turtle in a box living under the canopies of May Apple forests.

This exploration will include going down dirt paths and not recommended for strollers. You will need to wear your masks and appropriate footwear!

This is FREE for kids and $3 for adults, sign-up over here.

Georgia and David K. Welles Sculpture Garden Tour | Toledo Museum of Art | 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

We all know the amazing collection at TMA and since the weather is warming up, now is a perfect time to acquaint yourself with their outdoor collection with a sculpture tour. This walking tour begins over at the Glass Pavilion and you will eventually make your way across the street, led by a museum docent.

This is completely FREE but you will need to register on their website and maintain social distancing.

Jazzcolors Festival | Swayne Field Shopping Center | 2 p.m.

If you're looking for a fun day full of art, music, and culture, then you will want to check out the Jazzcolors Festival at the Colours Gallery. This event is featuring live music, various vendors, and art. All the fun starts at 2 over on Monroe St.

Odd Fodder Food Challenge | Odd Fodder | 6 p.m.

Have an odd night on Saturday in Perrysburg. Over at Odd Fodder you can check out a famous YouTuber and competitive eater throw down. See it all live, come out to enjoy the show and maybe even chow down a little yourself.



