It's the last weekend to enjoy Fulton County Fair Food To Go

Grab some ribbon fries and funnel cakes before it's too late!

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — If you're missing your annual summer fix of fair lemonade, fried cheese and corn dogs, head out to Fulton County! This is the last weekend the fairgrounds will be hosting its Fair Food To Go.

Fair food trucks will be at the Fulton County fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors include:

• Outlaw BBQ

• Mike's Cheese Shack

• Blooming Tasty Taters (Curly Fries, Fish Sandwiches, & Fried Veggies)

• Bohlander's (Lemonade, Sandwiches, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes)

• Pence’s (Cotton Candy, Apples, Popcorn)

• Sirloin Tip Dinners

• Ben's Pretzels

No dining on fairgrounds is allowed unless you are camping. Face masks must be worn outside when you cannot maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. You must maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.