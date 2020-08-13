x
Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

It's the last weekend to enjoy Fulton County Fair Food To Go

Grab some ribbon fries and funnel cakes before it's too late!
Credit: Amy Ambrose

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — If you're missing your annual summer fix of fair lemonade, fried cheese and corn dogs, head out to Fulton County! This is the last weekend the fairgrounds will be hosting its Fair Food To Go.

Fair food trucks will be at the Fulton County fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors include:

• Outlaw BBQ
• Mike's Cheese Shack
• Blooming Tasty Taters (Curly Fries, Fish Sandwiches, & Fried Veggies)
• Bohlander's (Lemonade, Sandwiches, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes)
• Pence’s (Cotton Candy, Apples, Popcorn)
• Sirloin Tip Dinners
• Ben's Pretzels
Fair Food To Go | Fulton County Fair
Food event in Wauseon, OH by Fulton County Fair on Friday, August 14 2020
Facebook

No dining on fairgrounds is allowed unless you are camping. Face masks must be worn outside when you cannot maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. You must maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.

Fulton County Fairgrounds are located at 8514 State Rte. 108
in Wauseon, OH.

