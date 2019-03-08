TOLEDO, Ohio — Who says ladies can’t be Jeepers too?

Crissy Antoine, owner of Wheelin’ on the Rocks, loves off-roading in her Jeep. She said off-roading is a growing hobby among women.

"A lot more women are getting involved with the off-roading community, getting Jeeps, trying them out, pushing them to the limit," Antoine said. "It's amazing what they're able to do off-road."

Jeeps were built to get dirty, but many people don’t use them to their full capacity.

Antoine checked the engine of WTOL's First Alert Defender Jeep.

"Oh wow! I don't think this thing's ever been off-road, has it?" she said.

If you want to try out off-roading, there are some things to check before you go.

"You want to make sure all your connections to your battery are nice and tight, you want your belts are all looking good," Antoine said. "Check all your fluids, your steering fluid, your radiator and then check your tires and you’re ready to go."

Most importantly, don't be afraid to get dirty and have fun when off-roading!

Antoine said people who are interested in off-roading (or if you just love Jeep) are welcome to come to one of the Monthly Glass City Crawlers meet-ups!

