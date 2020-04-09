Go 419 Takeout Takeover: Wild about cheese? Krazy Philly's hits the spot

Toledoans can snag a hot sandwich and a cool Italian ice at Krazy Philly's and Mustache Mike's

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether you're looking for a traditional Philly cheesesteak or a creative twist on the Pennsylvanian classic, Krazy Philly's is a sure bet.

The sandwich shop is more than the name implies, however; the menu is full of other comforting fan favorites like crispy whole chicken wings and a hefty portion of Philly cheesesteak fries.

Plus, if you need a little sweet to go with your savory, the restaurant is joined by Mustache Mike's - an Italian ice joint with colorful goodies to cool you off in the hot Midwestern summers.

The Instagrammable treat is sold by the scoop - or you can take home a quart if you're feeling gluttonous.

The prices are hard to beat compared to the overwhelming portion sizes. Twelve full wings with a medium fry and a drink will cost you $17.99. A classic Philly the size of a forearm costs a mere $11.

While they pile on the food, the quality isn't lacking. The sandwiches come packed with perfectly seasoned beef, just the right amount of hot peppers and of course, all of the cheese you could want on a hot hoagie bun.

Plus, the menu has a completely vegan Philly, so almost everyone can get a taste.

You can find Krazy Philly's and Mustache Mike's at 1120 N Byrne Rd. in Toledo. The shop is closed on Mondays but is open from noon until 9 p.m. the rest of the week.

For more information, check out Krazy Philly's and Mustache Mike's Facebook page, or give them a call at 419-407-5198.