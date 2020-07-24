Kotobuki cuisine is both a visual and culinary delight

The Sylvania sushi shop checks all the boxes: fresh ingredients, fair prices and unbeatable hospitality.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — If you're searching for coastal quality fish - without the ocean side prices - Kotobuki on Monroe Street is a perfect catch.

The vibe clearly stems from the fact it is family owned and operated, and the pride they take in their business is apparent in every dish.

In a pre-covid world, they never failed to awe a table when they brought out a colorful assortment of sushi and sashimi, served on a beautifully carved wood boat.

The restaurant has since shifted to take-out only, but no quality or aesthetic is lost. Even served in a box, it is clear that each chef takes the time to make sure every piece of the puzzle is put in its proper place. The artistry of their rolls make you feel that the trade is more than a paycheck for them - it is truly a passion.

If you are willing to experiment, there are a number of menu options that allow the chef to call the shots. And with their expertise, you'd be smart to do so.

But, for those with less adventurous palates, there are a number of standbys, including teriyaki chicken and a comforting bowl of ramen, that are sure to leave the pickiest eater satisfied.

Here are the restaurant's current hours of operation:

Lunch: Mon. - Sat., 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mon. - Sat., 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dinner: Mon. - Thurs., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 5 - 10:30 p.m.

Mon. - Thurs., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 5 - 10:30 p.m. Closed: Sunday

Kotobuki is located at 5577 Monroe St. in Sylvania.