What do you do when it is raining cats and... cats? Host a kitten shower and adoption event

Kitten gifts and supplies will help Fur Angels save more litters

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Feb. 8, 2020.

It’s a baby shower, kitten style!

You can help out the kittens currently in the Fur Angels adoption program on Sunday, April 18 by dropping off some much-needed gifts at the Bensell Greenhouse.

According to the folks at Fur Angels Rescue Shelter, every spring, animal shelters and rescue groups are flooded with kittens from pet owners who have unexpected litters and from community cats.

The gifts and supplies collected at the upcoming "Kitten Shower and Adoption Event" will save the organization valuable dollars that can be used for spay/neuter and medical care instead, and will allow the group to take in as many kittens as possible.

Items needed include:

KMR kitten milk

Heated cat beds

Baby scales

Kitten food

Litter

Cat toys.

Need some ideas? Check out the group's Amazon wish list by clicking here.

Those who can't attend the kitten shower or who wish to stay home can send an item to the organization directly from the online wish list.

In addition to the gift drop-off, you can adopt your own feline friend at the event.