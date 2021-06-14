'Rock and Roll All Nite' with KISS at the Huntington Center in Toledo

KISS’s End of the Road Tour will make a stop in Toledo on August 25!

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s going to be a “Crazy, Crazy Night” when KISS comes to Toledo. On August 25 the "End of the Road" tour will make a stop at the Huntington Center.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers continues to ‘wow’ audiences in 2021 with rescheduled shows and additional concert dates. The band shares this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Rescheduled & new #EndOfTheRoad US dates for 2021! We will be offering VIP experiences & special... Posted by KISS on Monday, June 14, 2021

“Time marched on, but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever,” the band said.