Kenny Chesney returns to Ford Field on Aug. 14

DETROIT — Country music star Kenny Chesney will be returning to Ford Field in August after postponing his tour due to the pandemic.
Originally set for Aug. 15, 2020 before being rescheduled, Kenny Chesney's "Chillaxification Tour" will stop in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Chesney will be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead for the performance.
"There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out," reads the Facebook event page. "#noshoesnation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime."
Existing tickets will be honored for the concert at Ford Field.
New tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster now, starting at $84.