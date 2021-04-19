Kelleys Island Island Fest is canceled for 2021

The Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce shares that their decision was based on a combination of factors

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — State guidelines for events are leaving some matters unsettled for event hosts looking ahead to large gatherings. With this in mind, the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce announced its decision to cancel Island Fest for 2021.

The chamber shared that its decision was based on a combination of factors. Because the festival's main attractions consist of a parade and large outdoor dancing events, the chamber felt it would be best to cancel for this year until it is safe to gather and participate in those activities.

Also, vendors could not secure housing in time for the event. Once the vaccine rolled out, reservations for the island booked up all the vacancies that would have been used for event vendors.

“We’re taking this year to go back to the drawing board and plan a bigger, better and more profitable event next year for everyone,” a news release from the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce said.