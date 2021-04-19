x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Go 419

Kelleys Island Island Fest is canceled for 2021

The Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce shares that their decision was based on a combination of factors
Kelleys Island

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — State guidelines for events are leaving some matters unsettled for event hosts looking ahead to large gatherings. With this in mind, the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce announced its decision to cancel Island Fest for 2021.

The chamber shared that its decision was based on a combination of factors. Because the festival's main attractions consist of a parade and large outdoor dancing events, the chamber felt it would be best to cancel for this year until it is safe to gather and participate in those activities. 

Also, vendors could not secure housing in time for the event. Once the vaccine rolled out, reservations for the island booked up all the vacancies that would have been used for event vendors.

“We’re taking this year to go back to the drawing board and plan a bigger, better and more profitable event next year for everyone,” a news release from the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce said.

Credit: Virginia Hill via Flickr
Glacial grooves: The glacial grooves on the north side of Kelleys Island are the largest easily accessible such grooves in the world. They were scoured into solid limestone bedrock about 18,000 years ago by the great ice sheet which covered part of North America. A trough 400-feet long, 35-feet wide, and up to 10-feet deep remains today. The ice, probably hundreds of feet thick, flowed from the north in what is now the Lake Erie basin. The Devonian limestone containing the grooves contains marine fossils that are 350 to 400 million years old. Many other grooves were quarried away during the last century. Fencing now protects this national natural landmark. A walkway and stairs permit visitors a good view of the grooves.

Even though the Island Fest is canceled for this year visitors can still enjoy other Chamber-sponsored events, with COVID-19 friendly guidelines, throughout the summer. 

Related Articles