If you're looking for that special work of art to be the centerpiece of your home our Go 419 team has a great recommendation; Kan Du.

Kan Du is a studio made for people with developmental disabilities.

"The ultimate goal is to create an environment where people can be comfortable going out in the community and in the community coming to us,” said Jodi Hassan with marketing and sales at Kan Du.



The artists can start coming to the studio right after high school. It's a great way for the individuals to socialize, do work force training and express themselves through art.

"I make art it's all because they really like everything when I created it all the time,” said Devin Gallegos, an artist at Kan Du.



Kan Du is open to the community to come and shop around for unique works of art. Those who come, can even meet the artist.

Some of the work that Gallegos and other artists have created are for sale at Kan Du, with prices ranging from as low as $10 and up to $200.

“So when their work sells they get a percentage of the sale,” said Hassan.

“To make lots of money after I sold it and to do very good so you have to make more money so people like to buy it every time,” added Gallegos

So if you're looking for that statement piece to spruce up your walls and support local artists, head over to Kan Du located on West Main Cross St. in Findlay.

RELATED: Donate work attire and help women succeed

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Feb 13-16







