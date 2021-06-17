Several Juneteenth events in northwest Ohio set for this weekend

Many events were canceled or toned down last year due to the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, and several celebrations are planned in northwest Ohio this weekend:

Toledo Juneteenth Parade & Festival

A horse-flanked parade will start the festivities at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Toledo Town Center, 535 Dorr St. There will be dancing and cheering.

The parade will end at 1001 Indiana Ave., where the festival portion will commence. There will be a live DJ, horseback rides, video games, food trucks and merchants until 5 p.m.

Bowling Green Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Wooster Green in downtown Bowling Green will host this event from 2-10 p.m. There will be bounce houses and painting for children.

Food options include soul food and baked goods from Sweet Experience, a Toledo bakery. Styles By Myles and Unapologetical clothing brands will display merchandise, and Beyond Blends, the first Black-owned barbershop in BG, will be set up.

There will be live R&B, soul and jazz music.

Juneteenth Father's Day EXPO Celebration

You can celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth Saturday at Tremainsville Hall, 2439 Tremainsville Rd. in Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local small business owners will be set up, in addition to several food trucks. There will be a DJ, vendors and door prizes.