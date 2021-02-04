Jimmy G's Barbeque reopens after renovations

The Fremont restaurant has been open more than 8 years after full-time minister Jimmy Gippert learned how to smoke meats to raise funds for church missions.

FREMONT, Ohio — Are you hungry?

It's Easter week, so we thought it would be the perfect time to talk about some of the best barbeque in northwest Ohio, Jimmy G's Barbeque.

"We started doing farmers' markets to fund missions and different charities, and the people of Fremont demanded more. They said you need to start a restaurant," said owner Jimmy Gippert.

After learning how to smoke meats to raise funds for missions and to bless local organizations, full time minister Jimmy Gippert decided to go legitimate and founded Jimmy G's Barbeque eight-and-a-half years ago in Fremont.

Since then, they have refined and expanded their menu and now offer meats, brisket burgers and specialty sandwiches with six made-in-house BBQ sauces, along with locally sourced meats.

"We get a lot of affirmation from people who know good barbeque who love this place," said Jimmy's daughter Hope.

Jimmy G's will also occasionally partner with a local non-profits, groups or charities and offer a special "pay what you want" meal where the proceeds go towards that group.

Jimmy G's currently employs 16 people and was able to remain open during the pandemic shutdown through delivery orders, and with the thanks of some fortunate timing in installing a drive through window in early March of 2020.

"It had been 'under construction' for a long time and then we finally said to my dad, 'you should do this.' And then he finally did it, and like a week later everything shut down, couldn't do dine in. So it ended up being perfect timing." said Hope.

The Gipperts have been waiting for years to save enough money to renovate their space and last week, held a grand reopening event after a three week long renovation.

Jimmy says the dine-in area better reflects his personal mission of promoting love and authenticity to the community through his food, friendship and service.

"Where we get to show the love of God and interact with our community in a way that we really couldn't when we were in full-time ministry," said Jimmy

Jimmy G's Barbeque is open Tuesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.