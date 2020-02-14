FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're still shopping for something sweet for Valentine's Day, go no further than Jen’s Buggy Whip Cakery.

The bakery has been open for over 25 years, and business owner Jen Fulton says everything on her menu is self-taught.

“This was pre-YouTube so I did not have help from YouTube. I learned it all from trial and error,” Fulton said.

Fulton is adamant that what makes this bakery so special is its frosting and unique designs.

Something the owner is willing to share with everyone, is the technique used by the shop's cake decorators. If you are interested in learning how to decorate a cake or cookie, Jen’s Buggy Whip Cakery on East Sandusky Street in Findlay offers classes.

Zeinab Cheaib

“They're more just fun. Everyone takes home a fun cake. They come in with expectations of making something absolutely beautiful that they see on a magazine,” Fulton said.

If you’re looking for a place to try unique cakes or are wanting to learn how to to decorate, go to Jen’s Buggy Whip Cakery.

For more information on bakery hours and classes click here.

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Feb 13-16

RELATED: For foodies and football fans: restaurant Super Bowl deals