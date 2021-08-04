MAPS & EVENT SCHEDULE | Jeepers and fans rejoice: Jeep Week rolls into Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps are rumbling back home on the brand's 80th anniversary year, and Toledo Jeep Fest serves as home base for the celebration with events planned all weekend long.
Here's a look at events planned for the weekend:
FRIDAY
The official fun for Jeepers kicks off at noon on Friday with a Jeep Off-Road Course Welcome Party at the Monroe Superstore, featuring 18 obstacles, live music and giveaways.
The party extends Friday night with a kickoff concert featuring country stars Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina, as part of the ProMedica Summer Concert Series.
SATURDAY
Even if you don't drive a Jeep, you can catch the excitement Saturday morning as hundreds of Jeeps drive through downtown during the Grogan's Towne & Charlie's All-Jeep Parade, rolling out at 11 a.m.
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, varied events take place including:
- Outdoor Park-n-Shine Show
- Indoor exhibits at SeaGate Centre, including a speaker series
- Vendor midway
- Kids Zone at Festival Park
- RC Rock Crawling Course
- Family Zone at Hensville Park
- Live bands, food trucks and a beer garden
The official program and commemoration is at 4:30 p.m.
A free dueling pianos concert is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday at Hensville Park.
SUNDAY
On Sunday morning, runners and walkers can get their motors running with a one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m. and a four-mile run at 9:30 a.m.
The indoor exhibits reopen at 10:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. Live bands, food trucks and beer gardens will also be in full swing Sunday, as will the Kids Zone and Family Zone.
Except for the ProMedica Summer Concert Series show, all events are free and open to the public during this family-friendly community event.