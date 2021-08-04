MAPS & EVENT SCHEDULE | Jeepers and fans rejoice: Jeep Week rolls into Toledo

Official festivities kick off Friday, with an all-Jeep parade ready to rumble through downtown Toledo on Saturday morning to mark Jeep's 80th anniversary year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps are rumbling back home on the brand's 80th anniversary year, and Toledo Jeep Fest serves as home base for the celebration with events planned all weekend long.

Here's a look at events planned for the weekend:

FRIDAY

The official fun for Jeepers kicks off at noon on Friday with a Jeep Off-Road Course Welcome Party at the Monroe Superstore, featuring 18 obstacles, live music and giveaways.

The party extends Friday night with a kickoff concert featuring country stars Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina, as part of the ProMedica Summer Concert Series.

SATURDAY

Even if you don't drive a Jeep, you can catch the excitement Saturday morning as hundreds of Jeeps drive through downtown during the Grogan's Towne & Charlie's All-Jeep Parade, rolling out at 11 a.m.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, varied events take place including:

Outdoor Park-n-Shine Show

Indoor exhibits at SeaGate Centre, including a speaker series

Vendor midway

Kids Zone at Festival Park

RC Rock Crawling Course

Family Zone at Hensville Park

Live bands, food trucks and a beer garden

The official program and commemoration is at 4:30 p.m.

A free dueling pianos concert is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday at Hensville Park.

SUNDAY

On Sunday morning, runners and walkers can get their motors running with a one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m. and a four-mile run at 9:30 a.m.

The indoor exhibits reopen at 10:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. Live bands, food trucks and beer gardens will also be in full swing Sunday, as will the Kids Zone and Family Zone.