GO 419 Takeout Takeover: Jamaican Spice masters balancing act of heat vs. flavor

The wonderfully-seasoned Jerk Chicken also manages to be cooked to sheer perfection.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authentic Jamaican cuisine can be hard to come by, but Jamaican Spice brings at least one killer option to the 419.

The menu is packed with approachable items like the crispy coconut shrimp and the perfectly seasoned Jerk Chicken - which may be the juiciest piece of chicken this writer has ever had.

But, if you are hoping to try something new, there are a ton of options; the massive list of dishes includes oxtails and curried goat, the likes of which aren't seen many other places around town.

Even the sides are packed with flavor and stay true to the Jamaican theme. The soft and sweet plantains are always a win, but the juicy callaloo is a unique treat of its own.

The chefs are truly masters of their craft, as each piece of seafood or poultry is ultimately cooked to perfection. The perfect crunch is just the prelude to the wonderfully juicy center.

And for a bit of sweetness to end your meal, (or kick-off, if you prefer) try the Jamaican festival; a cinnamon dumpling that brings about all the warm feelings of a moist and cakey doughnut.

For more a look at the Jamaican Spice menu, check out its Facebook page here.

Currently, there are two locations of Jamaican Spice, both located in Toledo. The first is at 1223 N. Byrne Rd. The second is 1540 W. Sylvania Ave.

N. BYRNE LOCATION: 419-724-2733

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 - 9 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

W. SYLVANIA LOCATION: 419-214-0314