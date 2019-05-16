TOLEDO, Ohio —
Thursday, May 16
- Art Loop: After Dark | The Heights | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Head to The Heights during every Art Loop of 2019 for Art Loop: After Dark!
- Relax & unwind after an evening of celebrating local artists in Downtown Toledo
- Enjoy drink specials, live entertainment & meet local artists from the 419!
- Happy Hour Prices ALL NIGHT LONG (4pm-12am)
- Live Music from 9pm-11pm
- Networking Opportunities for Local Artists
- Must be 21 and up
- Art Loop – Craft & Culinary | Downtown Toledo | 5:30 – 9 p.m.
- Downtown Toledo has an increasingly impressive selection of craft brews and breweries as well as a range of creative dining options.
- This night is all about celebrating Toledo’s palate.
- Visit TheArtsCommission.org/ArtLoop to download a menu of all the food and beverage specials!
- Global Day of Discovery |The Renaissance Downtown Toledo | 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- An evening filled with art, cocktails, and gourmet food.
- Step into the studio lounge, transformed into an interactive art gallery with pieces from Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo School for the Arts, Dani Herrera, Chris Rodriguez, Nate Kontur, and Daniel Mauk.
- Enjoy some donuts from Holey Toledough - Handcrafted Doughnuts and bubble tea from Balance Pan-Asian Grille while playing mini golf around works of art.
- Discover a new twist on a classic cocktail, handcrafted with Toledo Spirits Company liquor by our Brim House Mixologists.
- After exploring our art gallery, head up to The Heights Toledo for a personalized menu curated by Chef Aaron Lawson set to the music of Chloe & the Steel Strings.
- Tickets for the Live Cooking Stations are available here
Friday, May 17
- 2019 Toledo Area Polish American Festival | Club 16 Holland | Friday – Sunday
- MANY POLISH FOOD vendors from all round the Great Lakes region to offer traditional, delicious food. We have vendors serving Bigos, Gołąbki, Haluski and MUCH MUCH MORE!
- To wash it down with we'll have water, soda and Polish and domestic beer along with our official craft beers Święty Antoni (St. Anthony) and Święta Jadwiga (St. Hedwig) from Patron Saints Brewery.
- Of course we will have our favorite polka bands- The DynaBrass, Duane Malinowski, Randy Krajewski and Badinov, and The Kielbasa Kings Polka Band. So prepare to dance your dupa off!
- Admission is $5!!! Children 15 and under are FREE!! We are offering a pass for all 3 days for $10 so you can come back for dinner and entertainment every day!
- Festirama | St. Joseph Church – Sylvania | Friday – Sunday
- Celebrate our 40th Annual Saint Joseph Parish Festirama!
- Raffle/ 50/50, Rides, Games, Music, Food, Market on Main and much more!
- Entertainment
- Friday 8 - Midnight - Kentucky Chrome
- Saturday 8 - Midnight - The RockShow
- Sunday Noon - 6 - Mr. Entertainer
- BINGO on Saturday 4 pm - 9 pm and Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm
- Sunday 11 am - Sell Out, Come for our Famous Barbecue Chicken Dinner!
- 5411 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio
- Admission $5, 10 and under-free
- Sunday free admission.
- Minors must be accompanied by a parent
Saturday, May 18
- Champions of Hope 5K Dog-Friendly Run/Walk | Ottawa Hills High School | 8 a.m.
- Saturday, May 18, 2019; runners start at 0800, walkers and strollers start at 0805
- Join LLS Man and Woman of the Year candidates for a morning of community, inspiration and hope. Hope that one day a blood cancer diagnosis will have a 100% survival rate with the advancements of science and medicine.
- Why, because we can make a difference in the community around us.
- Your race entry is 100% tax deductible and will go toward supporting families in NW Ohio and funding lifesaving research.
- LLS is a 501C-3 non-profit organization. Tax ID: 13-5644916
- Age group awards: up to five deep in each category
- Post-race snack, premium swag bag for runners.
- Flower Market & Plant Exchange | 3010 Navarre Road | 9 a.m. 1 p.m.
- Celebrate Spring and kick start the gardening season at Oregonfest’s First Annual Flower Market & Plant Exchange!
- The Flower Market & Plant Exchange will be located on Navarre Ave in the Parking lot where the Oregon Rollin’ Farmers Market takes place.
- Please note, in case of bad weather, the plant exchange will be moved to the large tent behind ABC Warehouse/Pat Catan’s on Dustin Rd., Oregon OH.
- Participants are invited to bring extra plants they’ve divided from their spring yard work and trade for what others bring.
- At the plant drop off (from 9am - 10am) participants will get tickets that can be redeemed from for other plants to take home (from 10am to 11am)
- Outdoor Expo | Side Cut Metropark | 10 a.m. 4 p.m.
- Pedal, paddle, reel, shoot and shout - start the season right at the Outdoor Expo.
- Adventure in the outdoors is closer than you think. At the Outdoor Expo, Metroparks experts will be on-hand to help you discover your next passion,
- The expo has something for all ages and experience levels, from the seasoned enthusiast to the first timer.
- May is Bike Month: at the Expo, you'll meet area cycling clubs and businesses, and learn about Metroparks cycling programs, trails and other amenities. Monitored bicycle parking will be available, so ride your own bike.
- Walleye Playoffs: Watch Party | Toledo Mud Hens | 8 – 11 p.m.
- Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens, is the anchor of Hensville and downtown Toledo's Warehouse District.
- With the new 2,500-square-foot LED video board, the largest viewing screen in Northwest Ohio, the ballpark is the perfect place to catch the Walleye road game action!
- The Mud Hens will be playing that evening at Fifth Third Field before the Walleye game. Catch the Hens game at 5:05 p.m. and stay in your seat to watch the Walleye!
- At the conclusion of the Mud Hens game gates will be open to the public.
- The Throne Games Weekend | Toledo Mud Hens |Saturday 5 p.m. & Sunday 1 p.m.
- "When you play a game of baseball, you win or you die". Maybe not that far, but the stakes will certainly be high during The Throne Games Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
- Take a photo on our own Iron Throne or be part of the Wall of Faces. We will tame dragons, conquer kingdoms, pour ale, and pay our debts, but most importantly, we will take revenge on the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders as the true Kings of the North!
- Toledo Public Schools Aviation Expo & Helicopter Rides | TPS Aviation Center – Swanton
- Saturday & Sunday
- Toledo Express Airport at the Toledo Public Schools Aviation Expo offering helicopter rides to the event goers.
- The rides will be around 5 mins long and the cost is $40/person cash or credit.
- Helicopter carries 3 passengers and we must have 2 passengers to go
- Weight limit per passenger is 275 lbs and the total weight for all 3 passengers is 600 pounds.
- If the total weight is getting close to 600 pounds or the individual weight is over 200 pounds you will be subject to get on a scale that only we can read.
- This is for everyone's safety and to abide by the limits of the aircraft.
- Prefer children older than 2 years old and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Sunday, May 19
- Sunday Brunch with the Mascots | Toledo Mud Hens | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- NEW IN 2019: Have brunch at Holy Toledo!
- Tavern with Muddy and Muddonna before a Sunday afternoon Hens game! It's the perfect time for a high-five, big hug and selfie with your favorite birds.
- Tickets include brunch and field level seats at the game.
- Stick around after the game for postgame Kids Run the Bases.
- $35 Adults / $17 Children
- Armed Forces Day 5K | Sylvania American Legion Post | 9 -11 a.m.
- Support local veterans by participating in the Armed Forces Day 5K!
- This is an event aiming to bring military service members, veterans and community supporters together to raise money for two local veterans programs that work hard to make a difference in their lives.
- This year’s event will raise funds for the American Legions 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.
- The event will take place between Post 468 in Sylvania and Olanders' Fossil and Sylvan Prairie Parks.
