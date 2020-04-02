MAUMEE, Ohio — Attention cat lovers! One of the biggest cat shows in the world is happening this weekend, and it takes place right here in Maumee.

The International Cat Show has found a home in the 419 for 20 years. Featuring 71 different breeds — ranging from your average house cat to the more exotic — it's a chance to see wide array of fascinating felines all hanging out in the same room; and as any cat person knows, that is a major feat.

If wandering through aisles and aisles of adorable kittens isn't enough, there are plenty of other reasons to head over to the show this weekend.

Among the large group of show cats, a separate section is always designated to adoptable kitties ready to find a home. The fun part is, they get to participate in a little competition of their own, so you could be taking home an award-winning pet! Not too shabby, huh?

If you have enough cats of your own, but are looking to learn more about the show circuit or your furry friends in general, the International Cat Show is a great opportunity to pick up some knowledge. Experts from across the country and around the globe will be gathered to, not only take part in judging, but share their expertise.

CAT SHOW JUDGING

Becoming a judge takes quite a bit of time. It takes about 8 years to become certified, which includes an extensive test that takes up to six months to complete. At the end of the process, cat judges are expected to have 60 breed standards memorized.

Show cats are judged by how well each cat fits within their specific breed standard. Judges look at traits like color, head shape, body length and socialization.

This show will feature over 400 cats in 12 different rings.

HOW TO ATTEND

The International Cat Show is open to the public Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. It takes place at the Lucas County Rec Center, located at 2901 Key Street in Maumee.

Admission is $5 per person for folks of all ages.

