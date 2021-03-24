Reading is more interactive with the new Wonderbook collection from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Launching the collection with children’s books including “A Bad Case of Stripes” and “A Duck on a Bike” by David Shannon, the Toledo Library is thrilled to share that Wonderbooks are now available to borrow.

Toledo Library Youth Services Coordinator Nancy Eames said, "Research shows that hearing and seeing words at the same time can improve reading success rates. Wonderbook encourages a deeper engagement with every book."

This exciting new product is a read-along book with a ready-to-play audiobook inside.

The collection includes popular picture books you can listen to with your own headphones or through the external speaker. The recordings include page-turn cues, music and sound effects.

Users can listen for enjoyment or access Learning Mode to build comprehension and vocabulary.

View the Library's Wonderbook collection here and see if your favorite title is available to borrow.