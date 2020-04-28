LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Indian Creek Zoo is set to open to the public on May 1, leaders announced Tuesday.

The Lambertville zoo will be accepting prepaid admissions online or zoo-goers can purchase a membership on its website. In-person payments can be made outside of the gift shop. However, anyone who enters the gift shop must wear a mask.

Zoo leaders say social distancing will be required at all times to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Special exhibits, like the sloth encounter, are expected to remain open and guests can book their spot in advance. However, masks should be worn during this experience.

Indian Creek Zoo Wild Wallaby Facts! Wallabies use their large, powerful tails to m... aintain balance and hold themselves in a sitting posture. Wallabies are most active around dusk and dawn. Baby wallabies are called joeys. Adult males are called a buck, boomer or jack. Adult females are called a doe, flyer or jill.

Indian Creek is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. It's located at 2744 Consear Rd. in Lambertville, Mich.

For more information, including admissions, click here.

RELATED: Study shows a visit to the zoo is good for your health

RELATED: Coronavirus updates, April 27: Daily case count drops to lowest rate since March 23