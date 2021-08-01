Creativity and curiosity combine with take-home kits, virtual workshops from Imagination Station

The Imagination Station has come up with ways to keep your kids engaged, learning and having fun from home through the dreary winter months.

Although science center isn't open to the public, its virtual workshops and take-home kits are a wonderful way to stay involved.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS

Dive deep into the world of science with a number of virtual workshops. Learn about genetics by extracting DNA from a strawberry and have fun with foam as your child learns the ins and outs of chemical reactions.

Sign up for the spring session, or choose the full series at a reduced price.

The spring session lasts from Feb. - May and costs $65 for members and $85 for non-members. If you would like your supplies shipped to your home, an additional $20 shipping fee will be applied.

February 3 - Matter and Chemistry

States of Matter: Ages 5-9

10:30am-11:30am

Pop off some rockets and see water change from a liquid to a solid right before your eyes. The workshop teaches your kid about the different types of matter that surrounds them.

Chemistry: Ages 10-13

1:30pm -2:30pm

From polymers to giant batches of foam, your child will learn all about chemical reactions.

March 3 - Ecosystems

Habitats - Ages 5-9

10:30am-11:30am

What might be home for a cockroach wouldn’t be a good home for a human. In this workshop, the center's extreme scientists will showcase creepy, crawly critters and the habitats they call home.

Owl Pellet Dissections - Ages 10-13

1:30pm -2:30pm

Look inside of an owl pellet! Uncover how different organisms interact with each other in the food web.

April 7 - Life Science

Genetics: Ages 5-9

10:30am-11:30am

In this virtual workshop, the center's scientists will extract DNA from a strawberry, showing off the raw material that makes up our individual characteristics.

Cow Eye Dissections: Ages 10-13

1:30pm -2:30pm

How does binocular vision work? In this workshop, you'll learn through experimentation. Then, watch live as a scientist dissects a cow eye for a more complete look at the pieces that make up our vision.

May 5 - Body Systems

Human Body Systems: Ages 5-9

10:30am-11:30am

The human body has many different systems. Discover how they work as we explore the digestive, circulatory and respiratory systems of the human body.

Shark Dissections: Ages 10-13

1:30pm -2:30pm

Yes, a shark! Learn about this ferocious creature from the inside out.

What happens when you “pour” a vapor? Watch Extreme Scientist Dan demonstrate the vapor ramp and see what happens!



***Please note that this is a demonstration for you to watch but not try at home! pic.twitter.com/dNFdcmFr0p — Imagination Station (@ISTscience) January 5, 2021

I.D.E.A. KITS

Take home a kit and get into the science yourself!

The Imagination Station's new I.D.E.A. Kits come with 12 fun-filled activities to keep kids busy through the winter.

From Cipher Wheels to Insta Snow to Chromatography Butterflies, you won't hear the words "I'm bored."

Kits are designed for children 5 and older.

They cost $28 and can be picked up or shipped to your home.