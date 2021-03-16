Imagination Station plugs into Girl Power! with week of virtual STEM activities

Events are free with registration and activity kits can be purchased. The week culminates Saturday with a keynote speaker by NFL coach Katie Sowers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station is plugging into "Girl Power! - presented by Toledo Edison and the FirstEnergy Foundation" this week with events designed to inspire girls to follow their dreams and consider becoming the next generation of engineers, inventors and pioneers.

This year, the annual event looks a little different. Instead of one day, Imagination Station has expanded it to a week-long, virtual event running through Saturday.

Girls in grades 3-8 will get access to interviews with local female STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) professionals who will share their journeys as shining examples that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase kits that come with supplies for several hands-on activities that reinforce the science principles behind each highlighted career.

Girl Power! is free with registration and activity kits are available to purchase for $20. Participants can register for the full week or just the keynote speech. Links to all of the digital content, including Saturday’s keynote address, will be sent to the email provided at registration.

You can visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/girl-power to secure a spot.

Girl Power! culminates on Saturday with a live conversation with the second woman to ever coach in the NFL and the first openly gay coach in the league, Katie Sowers.

With a master’s in kinesiology, Sowers just completed her fourth season in the NFL and her second as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. But her NFL career began with the Atlanta Falcons. Football is in her blood.

Sowers has competed at the highest level of women’s tackle football, playing in the WFA (Women’s Football Alliance) for eight years and being selected as a member of the United States Women’s National Football Team in 2013.