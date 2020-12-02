TOLEDO, Ohio — With this snowstorm approaching our first instinct is to stay cozy at home. And what better way to get that comfort than hot cocoa.

If you can’t make it out to Brew Coffee Bar because of the snow, Sarah Ferguson a senior barista, showed us how to make hot cocoa in your own home.

“Our cocoas great and it’s easy to make at home and you can definitely make it with just a few ingredients and we will show you how,” Ferguson said.

Brew Coffee Bar, located on Secor Rd. serves hot cocoa, which is rich and simple for anyone and all it takes is just three steps.

Step 1: Get your chocolate prepared, you’ll start out with some chocolate at the bottom of the cup. You can use a chocolate sauce but if you have any chocolate bar around the house you can definitely melt it into a saucepot and use that instead.

Step 2: Heat up the milk, you can use whatever milk you prefer. The temperature of the milk should be 140 Fahrenheit degrees. If you want it to be a bit little cooler you can bring it down to 130 degrees or if you want it a little warmer you can bring it up to 150 degrees.

Step 3: Mix it all together. When you have the chocolate and milk prepared, you can mix them together into a mug of your preference. To finish it off, you can top it with some whipped cream, marshmallows or anything you have around the house. If you like your hot cocoa spicy, you can add either cinnamon or cayenne pepper on top.

Zeinab Cheaib

We want to hear from you, head on over to our Go 419 Facebook page to share with us how you like your hot cocoa!

RELATED: 'Where is Ohio' trends on Twitter, and we have more questions than answers

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Feb. 6-9