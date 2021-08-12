Cheers to the holiday spirit(s) at Mancy’s Steakhouse

Three holiday-themed cocktails are available at Mancy’s Steakhouse during the season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with some holiday-themed spirits. Master Bartender Debbie shares some of the festive drinks available at Mancy’s Steakhouse.

Mancy’s Steakhouse is located on Phillips Ave. in Toledo. Established in 1912 the building and brand are packed with history including the bar.

In 1973 a fire devastated the building and within a year the restaurant was able to re-open with some new elements. Debbie shared how during the installation of the bar, purchased in West Virginia, it was discovered it had originally been crafted in Toledo in 1901. Explains why it seems to fit so well in the interior of Mancy’s Steakhouse.

Debbie has been able to perfect her craft over the 23 years she has been in the industry. When asked what working in the field for that amount of time was like she replied:

“Twenty-three years is a long time especially in this type of business. You have the opportunity to celebrate with customers, with your co-workers, with the owners; there’s always a celebration.”

Being a Master Bartender Debbie displayed her technique and shared what goes into the three holiday-themed drinks available at Mancy’s. All the cocktails are made with three ingredients.

“Easy drinks to take home with you. We try to keep it simple,” Debbie said.

Kicking off the trio with a Mancy’s holiday classic the Santatini. This dessert martini is made up with vanilla vodka, Bailey’s and amaretto. Dressed with classic holiday candies including chocolate, candy cane and sprinkles, the Santatini is a tasty holiday spirit.

The Christmas martini is served with real cranberries. The clear color of the drink in contrast of the red berries is reminiscent of the holiday it is named after. This sweet yet refreshing drink is a mix of white cranberry, Tito’s Vodka and Cointreau.

“A good martini is a cold martini. The colder they [martinis] are the smoother they [martinis] are,” Debbie said after asking the secret to a great drink.

Crafted with men in mind is the Old Fashioned Christmas. Poured over an ice ball and dressed with a skewer of cranberries this Mancy’s mix a festive twist on the traditional drink. Bullet rye, candy cane simple syrup and Hawaiian bitters make up the Old Fashioned Christmas.

There is an evident theme among the highlighted holiday drinks. They all consist of three ingredients and are photogenic…if a drink can be that.

“We like to make our drinks look nice because it’s power of suggestion,” Debbie said.