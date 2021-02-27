Here's the scoop: When and where you can grab ice cream in the 419

It's a sure sign that spring is on the way. Ice cream shops are announcing opening days, so here's how you can satisfy that sweet tooth with winter on its way out!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first big warm up of 2021 is making a grand entrance after an icy blast swept through the area.

As winter heads out the door and spring is on the way, ice cream shops are preparing for their opening days.

If you're looking to get a head start on the season with a cool cone or a sweet shake, here's when and where shops wake up from winter and which ones are already serving up some scoops of sunshine.

Sundae Station - 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, currently open

RJ's Ice Cream & Desserts - 135 E. 2nd St., Port Clinton, currently open

Sundaze - 21018 Haskins Road, Haskins, currently open

Nedley's Ice Cream - 200 E South Boundary St., Perrysburg, currently open

Dogg's Ice Cream - 640 N. Dixie Hwy, Rossford, currently open

Netty's - Fearing Ave., currently open

Netty's - Dorr St., currently open

Netty's - Monroe St., currently open

Netty's - Marblehead, currently open

Fritzie Freeze, 5137 N. Summit St., Feb. 27

Toozer's Time Out - 1003 Key St., Feb. 27

Mel-O-Creme - 1512 Woodville Rd., Feb. 28

Twist-T-Freez - 915 Main St., Delta, March 1

Frosty Fare - 990 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green, March 1

Mr. G's Barn - 6756 Hill Ave., March 1

Edon Dairy Treat - 104 S Michigan St., Edon, March 3

Mr. Freeze - 627 W South Boundary St., Perrysburg, March 3

Mr. Freeze - 5700 Monroe St., March 5

Netty's - Alexis Road, March 5

Chitter Chatter - 8144 Airport Highway, March 5

Edie's Ice Cream - 2349 Woodville Rd., Oregon, March 6

Mayberry Ice Cream - 5645 Mayberry Sq. East, Sylvania, March 7

Netty's - Angola Road, March 8

Sweet Retreat - 1276 Michigan Ave., Waterville, March 20

Shivers - 2425 Key St., March 20 (anticipated)

General's Ice Cream - Whitehouse, March (day to be announced)

Penguin Palace - 2117 River Road, April 19

The Big Dipper - 380 Wentz St., Tiffin (opening soon, check back!)

O-Deer Diner & Ice Cream - 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg (check back!)

Twisty Treat - 750 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg (check back!)

Freeze Daddy's - 8060 Monclova Rd. (check back!)

Timbo's Cones and Coneys - 5437 Alexis Rd. (check back!)

Lickity Split - 2021 Glendale Ave. (check back!)

Pa Jolly's - 2106 W Sylvania Ave. (check back!)

