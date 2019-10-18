TOLEDO, Ohio — The Hensville Lights are returning bigger and brighter! The annual Toledo tradition lights up St. Clair Street, between Monroe and Washington streets, and is free and open to the public.

The twinkling festivities kick off on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. Come early for dinner and drinks at Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Holy Toledo Tavern. The restaurants will have holiday specials, hot chocolate and more. Jeff Stewart will be playing live at Fleetwoods.

After dinner, go outside along St. Clair to see the 200,000 glimmering lights and the lighting of the 45-foot tree. The tree features 10,000 lights itself and is synced to a special dancing light show that incorporates lighted designs on the Fleetwood building.

Joining the festivities will be the one and only Santa Claus and you can experience activities and family entertainment from the Toledo School for the Arts, Nye Dance Productions and a joint show by Ottawa Hills, Waite and Perrysburg High School American Sign Language.

Businesses along St. Clair Street participating in Hensville Lights include: Maloney, McHugh & Kolodgy Ltd., Holy Toledo! Tavern, Fleetwood's Tap Room, Neighborhood Health Association, Thomas Porter Architects, 20 North Gallery, and Fricker's.

The Walleye also are in town on kickoff night, as they take on Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center. It's Hockey Fights Cancer night, and a purple-out to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

While the kickoff is just one night, you can enjoy all the Hensville Lights through Jan. 5 and other fun activities to ring in the New Year.

