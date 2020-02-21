BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking to accessorize, a Bowling Green bead shop has options unlike anywhere else.

At Coyote Beads and Jewelry, you can find hand-crafted items made with natural stones.

Shop owner Gayle Walterbach said making jewelry is her calling.



"Something about natural stones calls to me. I find inspiration in designing and working with jewelry and beads," Walterbach said.

From bracelets to necklaces, the beads on the jewelry come from all around the world. And, if you want to make a piece of jewelry on your own, you can do that too!

Customers can create their own jewelry using the beads offered in the store. Each bead has its own significant meaning.



“Turquoise represents... it's like a power struggle or master healing stone, but friendship, that kind of thing,” Walterbach said.

If you’re interested in making your own piece of jewelry you can walk right into the shop, or if you plan on bring a group of friends, its recommended to call ahead to make reservations.



"You can also schedule your own party. We also have bracelet kits already ready to go and people are gonna come in, make their own bracelets here at the store. We schedule after parties here that are lots of fun,” Walterbach said.



To find some fun at Coyote Beads and Jewelry, head over to South Main Street in Bowling Green.

