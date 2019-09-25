FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Get out and experience the haunting history of your own backyard this fall!

Take a tour of the spookier parts of Fulton County, as the experts beguile you with tales of bank robbers, inventors and a doctor whose spirit is rumored to still remain.

Each tour makes five stops, but the walk is filled with even more stories of a paranormal past.

For the first time, the Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County will host its "Haunting History Tours" program in two different locations. On October 18 and 19, museum experts dive into Delta with all new stories centered around the village's origins. The following weekend, October 25 and 26, the tour travels back to Wauseon featuring a mix of new tales and a few fan favorites.

"People are going to be exposed to a history not well-known," Fulton County Museum Operations Manager Scott Lonsdale said. "They're going to learn about things we don't spotlight often and maybe walk away with a ghostly encounter of their own."

Lonsdale said that two people have reportedly experienced a ghost on their tour. Whether or not you believe it is up to you, but there's only one way to find out. Lonsdale described the spooky stroll is the perfect dose of scary, think your classic '70s thriller.

Delta tours are set to begin at Memorial Hall at 401 Main Street, following a route around downtown. Wauseon tours will start at the Wauseon Depot at 225 Dept Street and proceed to the History manor.

Tours take off every 15 minutes, starting at 6:30 p.m. The last two tours each night are reserved for grown-ups (18+) and head out at 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Each trip lasts about an hour.

Prepaid reservations are required. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for museum members and children 12 and under. The event will continue rain or shine. Call the museum at 419-337-7922 to reserve your spot.

