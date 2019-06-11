TOLEDO, Ohio — Muggles, rejoice! You have the chance to walk (or fly) a mile in a witch's or wizard's shoes this weekend.

On Saturday, downtown Toledo will transform into a hub for Harry Potter fans 21 and older.

The Expecto Bar Crawl has been making its rounds across the country, providing Hogwarts hopefuls with everything they could possibly need to enjoy a night on the town.

A ticket includes:

Magic wizard wand

Marauders map

Purple Night Bus ticket

Acceptance letter

Themed drink specials

Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup

No cover at participating bars

Wizard sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry (these lanyards are required if you are dressing up to get into the bars)

Check-in is from 3-4 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull. Bartender Jordan Hunyor has conjured up a list of on-theme drinks fit to be served at the Leaky Cauldron.

Here's a sneak peek at what's on deck for Saturday's big event:

Cock n Bull Expecto Bar Crawl Specials Butterbeer: Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps, Cream Soda, Whipped Cream Pumpkin Juice: Whiskey, Pumpkin, Apple, Orange, Ginger, Cinnamon, Whipped Cream. R.A.B: Black Vodka, Lime Syrup, Sprite Cornish Pixie: Pea-Blossom Infused Gin, Lemon, Sprite Bloody Baron: Bourbon, Hibiscus Syrup, Lemon, Tonic

This is the second time the Harry Potter-themed crawl has made its way to the 419. And the folks over at Cock n Bull are expecting an even bigger turn-out this year.

The bar has been the main spot for other themed bar crawls from EpicEventz, including "Game of Thrones," "Star Wars" and even a "Onesie Bar Crawl."

Even though Halloween has come and gone, the crawl gives Toledoans one more chance to get decked out in their best costumes. You don't have to dress up to participate, but it certainly adds to the magic.

"My favorite part is the dressing up. You'll see someone that walks in by themselves and by the time they leave the building, they're leaving with a group of people that are also all dressed up. You just see friendships happen," Cock n Bull General Manager Sarah Mettler said.

Tickets online, ahead of the event, cost $25. If you wait until the day of, tickets will cost $35. Only cash is accepted if you pay for your spot at the door. But, not only does your money get you a pile of goodies, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event kicks off for those who "solemnly swear they are up to no good" at 3 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

