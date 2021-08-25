Happening today: Earnest Brew Works' grand opening in downtown Toledo

Downtown Toledo is gaining a new pub Wednesday as Earnest Brew Works prepares for its grand opening!

Everyone is welcome to the ceremony at 3 p.m. on S. Saint Clair St. - but this won't be a traditional ribbon cutting.

Instead, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be tapping a large cask of beer for the grand opening celebration.

This downtown location will be similar to the original tap room on S. Detroit Ave., with fresh, on-site brewed beer and a great bar that keeps a wonderful, casual atmosphere.

Like the original tap room, no food will be served, but you are encouraged to bring your own from other downtown restaurants.

Another feature of the new location is a private room that will hold 12 people and can be reserved at no cost.