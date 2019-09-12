TIFFIN, Ohio — Unless you're a total Grinch, odds are you have a Christmas tree up and decorated.

A Tiffin artist is trying to bring back a regional tradition to help decorate your tree with locally made ornaments.

In the late 1800's, Tiffin had become a destination in the state for their glass, especially hand-blown Christmas ornaments. But that tradition faded when the glass industry went away.

But local artist Ryan Poignon wants to change that in his Tiffin shop.

He has slowly been building a bit of a local following with his annual Christmas ornaments that come with a modern twist.

"Just the way that we're approaching glass here, it's different from when my grandma was collecting glass. It's more advanced and moved forward with colors, selections, and patterns," Ryan Poignon said.

Poignon said this was more than a business decision, but about making and selling these ornaments is part of an effort to celebrate a forgotten heritage for the city.

He said he would also like to see more people not only buy ornaments to decorate their trees but to give them as gifts to spread awareness of locally-crafted glass.

"People in the local area have made it a tradition to get my ornaments every year and pass that Tiffin tradition around," Poignon said.

And The Poignon Project is holding a special glass ornament giveaway this upcoming Saturday.

Between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., you can come into the shop to get a map showing the location of up to 30 ornaments scattered around town. If you find one of them, you can claim it for free.

Watch Poignon demonstrate the process of making a hand-blown Christmas ornament in the video below:

