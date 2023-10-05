Hancock Historic Home Tours offers glimpse into Findlay history | Go 419

The event celebrates the area's history, architecture and those who are critical for in preserving these historic homes.

FINDLAY, Ohio — You can experience the city of Findlay's past in person during historic home tours Sunday, featuring several homes with rich pasts.

Every two years, the Hancock Historical Museum hosts tours of various historic homes as a fundraiser. This year's theme is 'From Findlay's Oldest to Grandest', taking visitors to five homes.

Along with spreading appreciation of the architecture of days gone by, the hope is to also grow the area's preservation efforts.

"It's also an opportunity for people in our community and outside our community to come and learn more about these incredible historic homes we have in Findlay, and to learn more about our local history. And also we hope to inspire people to become the next generation of stewards for these beautiful historic homes we have," Sarah Sisser, executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum, said.

Along with connecting visitors to the area's past, Sisser said these historic buildings help add aesthetic flavor and inspiration to the neighborhoods they're in.

"To see them on the horizon, to see them on the landscape in our community is so important to have those constant reminders of our past and to appreciate that," Sisser said.

One of the homes on the tour is the Jones Mansion, a nearly 9,000 square-foot home built in 1867.

Eric Van Renterghem has owned Jones Mansion since 2010. It was built by Elijah Jones, who leased the first railroad in Findlay, and at one point was the wealthiest man in Hancock County.

The home was later vacant for 7 years, before it was purchased and reopened as a boarding house called "Lynn Mawr Rooms."

Eric Van Renterghem said it's important to keep historic structures like Jones Mansion open to the public as it represents so much of the region's rich history.

"This house represents a lot to Findlay, from the very rich to the very poor, and to the people who built it. So it's kind of a full-circle feeling I get." said Van Renterghem

Tours run Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a VIP preview Saturday evening.

Tickets can be purchased for either event on the Hancock Historical Museum's website, or in person at the museum Sunday morning starting at 10.