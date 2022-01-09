Hancock County Fair open through Labor Day, brings generations together

One of the last fairs of the season in Northwest Ohio, the Hancock County Fair features a demo derby on Saturday and a tractor pull on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FINDLAY, Ohio — Summer is coming to a close, and most area schools are now back in session.

But summer isn't over until fair season is over.

The Hancock County Fair enjoyed comfortable, clear weather on Thursday in its second of six days.

Along with bringing people from the city and country together, it also has become a generational family tradition for many.

Fair and Events Manager Hayley Reese said she met five generations of a family represented at the goat show.

"I think grandpa said that this was his 67th year at the fair," she said.

And while many kids in Hancock County have school off for the festivities, it's not all fun and games until the fair ends on Labor Day. If they're participating, they're working.

Thursday was show day for sheep and goats.

2022 Goat Duchess Cora Bowman said goats can be stubborn at times, but are usually fun.

And taking care of them is a reward in itself.

"I definitely learned about hard work," Bowman said. 'It's not easy, definitely a lot of hard work. But, I enjoy it too."

Brittani Creakman showed rabbits at the fair for years and is now helping her younger sister do the same.

"I always encourage kids to get into 4-H, FFA," she said. "Because it gives you that opportunity to nurture something and be a part of something. Honestly, you learn responsibility. I now have a 2-year-old and it definitely helped me with prioritizing, taking that responsibility to raise something and be able to nurture it."