TOLEDO, Ohio — Producer Jeffrey Seller and Theater League announced Tuesday that the national tour of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" will premiere in Toledo as part of the 2021-2022 season.

The best way to guarantee tickets to "Hamilton" is to purchase a season membership for the 2020-2021 season, the Theater League advises.

Season members who renew their membership for the 2021-2022 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the premiere of the Toledo engagement of "Hamilton" before tickets become available to the general public. More information about the 2020-2021 season is available at BroadwayInToledo.com.

Information regarding "Hamilton" engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The "Hamilton" creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical "In The Heights."

"Hamilton" features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The "Hamilton" Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.