TOLEDO, Ohio — Hamburger Mary's was planing to open in time for Toledo Pride, which is happening this weekend, but renovations and construction work in the building have delayed the opening date.
Although the business is not going to make its deadline, a lot of progress has been made so far.
"I just want everyone to come in, have a good burger, enjoy some good entertainment, and enjoy themselves. Just being...and looking at this beautiful view," co-owner Lorrie Ricker said.
The restaurant will boast tasty burgers and feature drag-themed entertainment.
The owners said they are now hoping to open the restaurant in mid-September.
