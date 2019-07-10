SANDUSKY, Ohio — You have nine days left to exercise your blood-curdling screams at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends.

The fright fest transforms the amusement park into a haunted autumn wonderland. For the older crowd, six different haunted houses and six thrilling outdoor scare zones will have you facing your fears.

RELATED: Spend Halloween at the Toledo Zoo for tricks and treats

Kristi Bacni, Cedar Point's digital communications manager, said she believes you shouldn't miss a revamped scare zone if you're looking for a true fear factor.

"Cornstalkers 2.0 is our new haunted outdoor attraction, and it's called 'Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads.' It's got scary pumpkin heads, and people hiding in the corn, it's terrifying," Bacni said.

Eerie Estate offers an old-time, classic haunted house feel, while Fearground Freak Show entertains the entire family with a spooky circus.

If you're looking for something for the little ones, the Great Pumpkin Fest will entertain kids during the day. Charlie Brown's Challenge Course offers slides and a corn pit, and kids can race pedal tractors through the hay bales.

You can enjoy the terrifying mazes, haunted houses, spooktacular live shows, and more on weekends through Oct. 27.

Purchasing a Cedar Point ticket will get you into all of the HalloWeekends attractions.

You can plan your visit with more information by clicking here.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Ohio, Michigan rivalry takes center stage as 30 comedians battle for bragging rights

Gibsonburg quarry dives into fall with annual 'Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest'

Take in fall colors aboard the Sandpiper starting Oct. 5