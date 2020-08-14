Downtown Toledo Grumpy's a lunchtime hotspot both vegans and meat-lovers can enjoy

Grumpy's is only open for a few hours each day, but its food truck transports lunchtime favorites to people all around the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're planning a lunch date with friends, it can sometimes be a struggle to accommodate everyone's palate; one person only eats organic, another can't have dairy or maybe your friend Shannon can't take the sight of raw fish.

If you are near Toledo, thankfully there's an option that should have most of your friends more than satisfied.

Grumpy's is perched on North Huron and while it is only open for a few short hours each day, it never seems to fail at drawing a crowd. Although during the era of COVID-19, most of us are left waiting in cars or sitting at a table placed just off the sidewalk.

It's most famous dish is undoubtedly the Garbage salad. And while the name sounds less than appetizing, the salad exceeds expectations.

On a bed of mixed greens sits a mound of onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled chicken, raisins and three cheeses (provolone, mozzarella and feta) – tossed with the shop's signature homemade poppy seed dressing and topped off with homemade croutons, pita chips and real bacon bits.

But, if you are vegan or gluten-free you don't have to miss out. There is a vegan version of the meal and to be rid of the gluten, just ask for no croutons or pita chips. Pro tip: I usually sub them both for their spiced pecans. They cost more, but are well worth the bump in price.

Sandwiches can be made gluten-free as well. Just ask for their delicious gluten-free bread, it will have you wistfully thinking of the days of eating your average hunk of sourdough. Grumpy's has one of the best gluten-free breads I've ever had.

Vegan options are abundant as well. The vegan chili is an absolute home run, with the right balance of spice and flavor and even a touch of sweetness that is really satisfying. It is almost identical to its meat-packed brethren in taste, but clearly much different in its makeup.

But, these alternatives are more than just that, they are wonderful entrees on their own, making it clear that Grumpy's takes care with every dish that leaves its kitchen.

The hot spot also caters if you have some sort of event, and is known for its fantastic array of desserts. I've heard the carrot cake is one to be beat.

Grumpy's is open only from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, so not idea for weekend plans. But, you can stock up on its incredible poppy seed dressing at a number of retail stores, including:

Churchills 26625 North Dixie Highway, Perrysburg or 3320 Briarﬁeld Boulevard, Maumee

Howard’s Meat 8078 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI

Kazmaier’s 127 East 2nd Street, Perrysburg

Libbey Outlet 205 South Erie Street, Toledo

Monette’s 5717 Secor Road, Toledo OR 4760 Glendale Avenue, Toledo

Rachel’s Gourmet Popcorn 5305 Monroe St, Toledo

Sautter’s 5519 Main Street, Sylvania OR 9533 Waterville Swanton Road, Waterville

Stanley’s Market 3302 Stickney Ave, Toledo, OH 43608

House of Meats

Grumpy's also has its own food truck, bringing its wide variety of lunchtime goodies to those outside of Toledo's downtown.

Here's a look at its usual schedule:

Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Jaffe Jewelers, 4211 Talmadge Rd, Toledo

Tuesdays 3 - 7 p.m.: Sylvania Farmers Market, 7000 Erie St, Sylvania

Wednesdays 11 am. - 1 p.m.: Kazmaier’s Market, 127 E. Second St., Perrysburg

Thursday 4 - 8 p.m.: Perrysburg Farmer Market, Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

Fridays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Sautter’s Market, 5519 Main St., Sylvania

Saturdays 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Grumpy’s Parking Lot for Downtown Farmers Market, 34 S. Huron