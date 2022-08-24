Take a swing on the Schoonmaker: National Museum of the Great Lakes opens ‘Freighter Golf’ event Thursday

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is bringing miniature golf to the deck of the Schoonmaker, with two maritime-themed greens overlooking the Maumee River.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking "fore" some family fun? A unique spin on miniature golf opens Thursday aboard the Schoonmaker museum ship.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is bringing back its "Freighter Golf" to coincide with the LPGA Dana Open.

Last year, the putt-putt course opened in time for the Solheim Cup.

Two putting greens span nearly 30 feet across the deck of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker museum ship, overlooking the Maumee River and downtown Toledo. The greens feature maritime-themed obstacles, like miniature versions of lake freighters.

Another attraction is a hole-in-one challenge, where success means a "special prize" and an entry into a drawing for a free museum membership.

Access to Freighter Golf is included with museum ship admission. The putting green and hole-in-one challenge will be open during regular museum hours from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

