Climb onboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and Museum Tug starting May 1

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is opening exhibits for the season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You can climb on board once again this season on the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and Museum Tug Ohio at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

Beginning May 1 visitors can experience the 617-foot cargo ship and historic tug to learn more about what life was like on the lakes in the early 1900s while also visiting the museum galleries.

The inside of the museum features stories of the Great Lakes through photography, over 300 artifacts, a number of audiovisual displays and 40 hands-on interactive exhibits.